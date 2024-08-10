Pani puri is one of those snacks that we don't need a reason to indulge in. No matter the time or day it is, we're always up for eating it, aren't we? As the weekend is almost here, what better opportunity to satisfy your pani puri cravings? But this time, how about making it yourself at home instead of visiting your nearest street vendor? We know the idea of making pani puri at home may seem daunting, but trust us, it's not as difficult as it appears. While classic pani puri is timeless, have you ever tried jamun pani puri? This unique recipe offers an incredible flavour and will surely make you want to try your hand at making it. It'll definitely make your weekend exciting!

Also Read: Want To Make Pani Puri With A Twist? Try This Mouth-Watering Guava Pani Puri

Photo Credit: iStock

What Are The Health Benefits Of Jamun?

Jamun is one of those fruits that brings more than just flavour to the table. With its ability to help manage blood sugar and boost your immune system thanks to its antioxidants and vitamins, it's a real health hero. Now, imagine all these benefits packed into a tangy, sweet jamun pani puri - it's a must-try! This unique twist on the traditional snack not only gives you a burst of exciting flavours but also brings along all the goodness of jamun, making it a delicious and nutritious treat you can't miss.

What Fillings Can You Add To Jamun Pani Puri?

While making jamun pani puri, feel free to add any filling of your choice. You can stuff the puris with aloo, sprouts, or a mixture of both. Additionally, you can also add chopped onions to the pani. In the end, it all depends on your personal preference.

How To Make Jamun Pani Puri At Home | Pani Puri Recipe

The recipe for this delicious jamun pani puri was shared on the Instagram page @ohcheatday. Here are the steps you need to follow to make it:

Start by washing the jamun thoroughly and chopping it into small pieces.

Transfer them to a mixer grinder and add coriander leaves, mint leaves, chopped ginger, green chillies, chaat masala, pani puri masala, salt, lemon juice, jeera powder, and water.

Blend until smooth. Once done, strain the mixture into a large bowl.

Add some more chopped coriander leaves, boondi, chilli flakes, and lots of ice. Enjoy with crispy puris!

Also Read: Pani Puri Fans, Explore 5 Different Pani Flavours For A Refreshing Twist

Try making this jamun pani puri at home this weekend, and watch it become a family favourite! Do let us know how everyone liked the taste of it.