Oscar 2020: Binge Watching 2020 Oscar Winning Movies? This Popcorn Snack Can Be Perfect Accompaniment (Recipe Inside)

Are you one of those who go on a binging mode after the Oscars every year and watch all the winning movies back to back? If yes, then we have a surprise to enhance your movie-marathon experience. As per Oscar.go.com, some of Southern California's most celebrated chefs created some popcorn recipes in honour of the 92nd annual Academy Awards. The chefs, who created these Oscars-special popcorns include, Nancy Silverton, James Holmes, International chef Wolfgang Puck and chef-duo Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo.





Here Is Our Pick From The Oscar-Special Popcorn Snacks, As Per Oscar.go.com:

Nuts About Oscars Popcorn

This recipe was curated by international chef Wolfgang Puck's Wolfgang Puck Catering.





Serves: 8 people





Ingredients:





For Caramel:





Corn syrup- Three-and-half ounce (99 gm)





Butter- 4 ounce (113 gm)





Brown sugar- Seven-and-half ounce (213 gm)





Salt- Three-fourth teaspoon





Vanilla extract- Three-fourth teaspoon





Baking soda- One teaspoon





For Mix-ins:





Almonds- 5 ounce (142 gm)

Pecans- 5 ounce (142gm)





Chocolate covered hazelnuts- 5 ounce (142gm)





Mini pretzels- 5 ounce (142gm)





Melted dark chocolate- half cup





Melted white chocolate- half cup





For Popcorn:





Unpopped Popcorn Kernels- half cup





Olive oil- 2 tbsp





Salt- to taste





Preparation:





Combine corn syrup, butter, brown sugar and salt in a large pot and bring to a boil.





Remove from heat. Stir in vanilla extract and baking soda. The mix will increase in volume so be sure you are using a large pot for this mixture.





Lay out popcorn on a baking sheet and pour the caramel mixture on top. Add in all nuts and pretzels. Combine well.





Bake at 325 for 4-5 minutes. Take out, mix well and bake for another 4 minutes.





Once cool, break apart and drizzle with chocolates. Allow chocolate to harden before enjoying!





What are you waiting for? Make your weekend movie-marathon plan, prepare these popcorns and binge!













