Oscar 2020: Binge Watching 2020 Oscar Winning Movies? This Popcorn Snack Can Be Perfect Accompaniment (Recipe Inside)

Somdatta Saha | Updated: February 10, 2020 18:08 IST
Are you one of those who go on a binging mode after the Oscars every year and watch all the winning movies back to back? If yes, then we have a surprise to enhance your movie-marathon experience. As per Oscar.go.com, some of Southern California's most celebrated chefs created some popcorn recipes in honour of the 92nd annual Academy Awards. The chefs, who created these Oscars-special popcorns include, Nancy Silverton, James Holmes, International chef Wolfgang Puck and chef-duo Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo.
This recipe was curated by international chef Wolfgang Puck's Wolfgang Puck Catering.
Serves: 8 people
Ingredients:
For Caramel:
Corn syrup- Three-and-half ounce (99 gm)
Butter- 4 ounce (113 gm)
Brown sugar- Seven-and-half ounce (213 gm)
Salt- Three-fourth teaspoon
Vanilla extract- Three-fourth teaspoon
Baking soda- One teaspoon
For Mix-ins:
Almonds- 5 ounce (142 gm)
Pecans- 5 ounce (142gm)
Chocolate covered hazelnuts- 5 ounce (142gm)
Mini pretzels- 5 ounce (142gm)
Melted dark chocolate- half cup
Melted white chocolate- half cup
For Popcorn:
Unpopped Popcorn Kernels- half cup
Olive oil- 2 tbsp
Salt- to taste
Preparation:
Combine corn syrup, butter, brown sugar and salt in a large pot and bring to a boil.
Remove from heat. Stir in vanilla extract and baking soda. The mix will increase in volume so be sure you are using a large pot for this mixture.
Lay out popcorn on a baking sheet and pour the caramel mixture on top. Add in all nuts and pretzels. Combine well.
Bake at 325 for 4-5 minutes. Take out, mix well and bake for another 4 minutes.
Once cool, break apart and drizzle with chocolates. Allow chocolate to harden before enjoying!
What are you waiting for? Make your weekend movie-marathon plan, prepare these popcorns and binge!