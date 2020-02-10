SEARCH
As per Oscar.go.com, some of Southern Californias most celebrated chefs created some popcorn recipes in honour of the 92nd annual Academy Awards.

Somdatta Saha  |  Updated: February 10, 2020 18:08 IST

Oscar 2020: Binge Watching 2020 Oscar Winning Movies? This Popcorn Snack Can Be Perfect Accompaniment (Recipe Inside)

Are you one of those who go on a binging mode after the Oscars every year and watch all the winning movies back to back? If yes, then we have a surprise to enhance your movie-marathon experience. As per Oscar.go.com, some of Southern California's most celebrated chefs created some popcorn recipes in honour of the 92nd annual Academy Awards. The chefs, who created these Oscars-special popcorns include, Nancy Silverton, James Holmes, International chef Wolfgang Puck and chef-duo Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo.

Here Is Our Pick From The Oscar-Special Popcorn Snacks, As Per Oscar.go.com:

Nuts About Oscars Popcorn

This recipe was curated by international chef Wolfgang Puck's Wolfgang Puck Catering.

Serves: 8 people

Ingredients:

For Caramel:

Corn syrup- Three-and-half ounce (99 gm)

Butter- 4 ounce (113 gm)

Brown sugar- Seven-and-half ounce (213 gm)

Salt- Three-fourth teaspoon

Vanilla extract- Three-fourth teaspoon

Baking soda- One teaspoon

For Mix-ins:

Almonds- 5 ounce (142 gm)

Pecans- 5 ounce (142gm)

Chocolate covered hazelnuts- 5 ounce (142gm)

Mini pretzels- 5 ounce (142gm)

Melted dark chocolate- half cup

Melted white chocolate- half cup

For Popcorn:

Unpopped Popcorn Kernels- half cup

Olive oil- 2 tbsp

Salt- to taste

Preparation:

Combine corn syrup, butter, brown sugar and salt in a large pot and bring to a boil.

Remove from heat. Stir in vanilla extract and baking soda. The mix will increase in volume so be sure you are using a large pot for this mixture.

Lay out popcorn on a baking sheet and pour the caramel mixture on top. Add in all nuts and pretzels. Combine well.

Bake at 325 for 4-5 minutes. Take out, mix well and bake for another 4 minutes.

Once cool, break apart and drizzle with chocolates. Allow chocolate to harden before enjoying!

  (Also Read:Amazing Benefits Of Popcorn That You Didn't Know About)

What are you waiting for? Make your weekend movie-marathon plan, prepare these popcorns and binge!



Comments

