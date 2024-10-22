When you think of birthday parties, you might imagine balloons and cake. But for a girl celebrating her 21st birthday, her parents decided to take it to the next level. They threw a Subway-inspired birthday bash that has the internet buzzing. The viral clip on Instagram begins with the birthday girl, blindfolded, being guided through a door while family members tease her with a question, “What did you want for lunch?” Without hesitation, she enthusiastically replies, “Subway!” Little did she know, her answer was about to make her birthday unforgettable.





As soon as the blindfold comes off, the birthday girl is greeted by laughter and cheers from her family. The room is filled with Subway-inspired decorations. On the table, we can spot an impressive feast – cut veggies, sandwiches, cookies and more. Her reaction is pure delight. “I'm so excited!” she says. Her eyes instantly light as she spots the centrepiece of the party – a giant sub that sits on the table. But there's a twist – this massive sub isn't what it seems. “Is this a cake?” she asks. A family member proudly responds, “Yes, isn't it insane?” Realising the hyperrealistic cake, the birthday girl exclaims, “Wow, it looks like a sandwich.”





Also Read:Video Showing "British Bhajiwala" Goes Viral, Internet Reacts To His Voice

The video then goes on to show the family getting in on the fun, assembling their own sub sandwiches, with even the dad wearing a Subway cap. The clip was shared on social media by the birthday girl, who captioned it, “Posting this here since it went low-key viral on TikTok.” She also tagged Subway. A text overlay on the clip reads, “My parents surprised me for my 21st birthday with a Subway-inspired party.”

Watch the video here:

So far the video has received over 321K likes. Many users also commented on it.





One user wrote, “I could only dream of a birthday like this.” Another said, “She deserves a lifetime Subway.” A third user humorously wrote, “My birthday is in 2 weeks, can I get a free meal? – struggling college student.”





Also Read:Video Of Parents Eating Junk Food In Car Before Picking Kids Leaves Internet Divided





Even the official Subway handle left a comment. They said, “The birthday party of our dreams.”





This family went all out to make their daughter's 21st birthday a memorable affair. What creative theme would you choose for your next birthday celebration to make it just as unforgettable? Share with us in the comments.