Street food of any place speaks volumes about their local cuisine and flavours. Street food dishes are accustomed to the local climate and ingredients. These could be snacks, sweets or even full meals. Popular food and travel guide TasteAtlas has unveiled the list of the Top 100 Street Food In The World. The title of the best street food in the world is awarded to Garantita, a popular Algerian street food item that is consumed as a hot snack and prepared as a kind of cake or tart. Further, two popular Indian dishes bagged spots in the top 10 foods while a total of seven Indian foods made it to the list.

7 Indian Dishes In The Top 100 Street Food In The World:

1. Parotta (Rank 5)

Parotta is a traditional Southern Indian flatbread made with oil or ghee, water, refined wheat flour known as maida, and occasionally eggs. It is served with various vegetables or meat curries.





2. Amritsari Kulcha (Rank 7)

Amritsari kulcha is a flatbread stuffed with potatoes, onions, cottage cheese, and spices. Thin, crispy, and smeared with ghee, it is a staple food in Amritsar.

3. Chole Bhature (Rank 40)

Chole Bhature is a combination of two dishes: chole - a spicy chickpea curry, and bhature - a type of fried bread made with maida flour.

4. Paratha (Rank 59)

Golden-brown in colour, flaky and layered, paratha is an Indian bread made with whole wheat flour and stuffed with ingredients such as boiled potatoes, cauliflower, garlic, ginger, chilli, paneer, or radish.





5. Tikka (Rank 60)

Indian tikka is a dish consisting of boneless meat, usually chicken, that is cut into smaller pieces and marinated in yoghurt and traditional Indian spices.

6. Dosa (Rank 64)

Dosa is made with soaked rice and black gram beans. The batter is cooked on a hot oiled griddle and often served with sambar and coconut chutney.

7. Chaat (Rank 71)

Chaat is a term signifying a huge variety of Indian street foods which usually combine salty, spicy, sweet, and sour flavours. Some popular examples include aloo tikki, dahi bhalla, sev puri, pakora, chilla pancakes, and pav bhaji.





Which of these street food dishes is your favourite? Share with us in the comments below.