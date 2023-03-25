We all have tried combining different foods as a kid and have explored new flavours. Some like to relish coca-cola and vanilla ice cream together while others like to add a bit of spice to their juice. Every dish has its own distinct flavour and fusing it with some other food can either lead to a disaster or a lip-smacking combination. We know you have already seen enough bizarre innovations in food on the internet. But this time, it's not a street vendor mixing chocolate with an omelette but a person trying north and south Indian cuisine together. Yes, a woman just ate samosa with sambhar leaving the Internet divided!
The user shared a photo of her culinary experiment on Twitter where she is seen dipping the classic snack in a container of sambhar. “Tried sambhar with samosa. Now cry more”. Take a look:
Tried sambhar with samosa.. now cry more. https://t.co/Y2ozQ66BJgpic.twitter.com/ioaSET1xWw— Aditi. (@Sassy_Soul_) March 24, 2023
Of course, the post prompted a lot of users to share their opinion about the combination.
Many insisted that samosa and sambhar really go great together.
“This actually tastes nice. I used to eat it every day in my college canteen,” a user wrote.
This actually tastes nice. I used to eat it every day in my college canteen.— DocSa™ (@injectionwalla) March 24, 2023
Another said, “Samosa with Sambhar is the best South-North collaboration yet. No kidding”.
Samosa with Sambhar is the best South-North collaboration yet. No kidding— Gaurav Jain ???? (@whatgaurav) March 24, 2023
“But sambhar with Samosa is pretty normal,” a comment read.
But sambhar with Samosa is pretty normal— Ephemeral (@sattyanaash) March 24, 2023
“Will actually taste good with Bengaluru sambar,” a person wrote.
Will actually taste good with Bengaluru sambar— Sid Betzler (@SidBetzler) March 24, 2023
One user claimed, “This is even on the Haldirams menu here in Nagpur and it is ordered a lot”.
This is even on the Haldirams menu here in Nagpur and it is ordered alot— MandarWajpe (@wajpem22) March 25, 2023
Others did not seem too pleased by the combination.
“Sambhar will file a defamation case on you,” a user said.
Sambhar will file a defamation case on u— Dutch Man (@dutchm006) March 25, 2023
“More power to you!!” a comment read.
More power to you!!????????????— Ritesh Mahato ????♂️ (@Ritesh_7l) March 25, 2023
Some offered suggestions.
“Try khicchdi with Chinese bhel. Good combo,” a person wrote.
Try khicchdi with Chinese bhel. Good combo— KK2525 (@KK252519) March 25, 2023
Another asked, “Gulab jamun with raita when?”
Gulab Jamun with Raita when ?— Shubh (@Vickster469) March 24, 2023
“Try the combo of 'Idli and Kadhi' sometime,” a person suggested.
Try the combo of 'Idli and Kadhi' sometime.— Praveen ???????? (@PraveenSarraf_) March 24, 2023
So, what do you think of the combination? Tell us in the comments.