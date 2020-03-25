Plant-Based Diet Is Not The Same As Vegan Diet, Key Differences You Must Know!

As more and more people are cutting down meat from their diet, the interest in plant-based diet is on an all-time high. Your favourite stars are turning vegetarian, 70 percent of Oscar's after-party menu of vegan, the Golden Globes also decided to reduce the amount of meat and poultry this year in its after-party. While what you eat is completely your choice, but it is important to know about your diet fully well. Many a times people confuse terms like plant-based diet, vegetarian diet and vegan diet, and even use them interchangeably while talking. But there are stark differences between each of these that you should be aware of before making the switch.





(Also Read: 11 Vegetarian Recipes That Leave You Wanting More | Popular Vegetarian Recipes)





Contrary to popular perception, not all people who follow a plant-based diet eat only broccoli, kale and spinach for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Some people include a small quantum of animal-based products in their diet too, but stick mostly to eating plant-based foods. Vegans, on the other hand, rule out all animal products from their diet. Additionally, vegans also tend to shape their lifestyle in a way to avoid animal cruelty and suffering at all costs. In other words, vegans could be apprehensive buying leather, or beauty products that are made by harming animals. Vegans are also wary of the adverse environmental effects of animal products.

(Also Read: 7 Things You Should Know Before Switching to Veganism)





In the United States, the plant-based food industry saw a $3.3 billion sales increase in 2018 alone. So the next time you are thinking about your diet, and the ratio of food on your plate- make sure you are well-versed with the facts.









(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



