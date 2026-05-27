Food safety officials shut down Udupi's Upahar in Hyderabad after a surprise inspection revealed multiple hygiene and safety violations. Authorities reportedly found an expired food license along with poor sanitation conditions. A cockroach infestation on the premises, improperly stored food items and unhygienic kitchen conditions prompted immediate closure of the restaurant as part of the ongoing food safety monitoring drive across Cyberabad.





During the inspection, the officials found stale veg biryani and Manchurian and discarded them immediately. Cooked veg biryani, rice, batter, paneer, dough and other items were also improperly stored in freezers, raising food safety concerns. The team observed cockroach infestation and flies in the kitchen area. Authorities stated that pests in food preparation zones pose a serious risk to public health and hygiene.





Also Read: Award-Winning Delhi Bar PVR HOME Shuts Down, Patrons Call It 'End Of An Era'

Food handlers at the restaurant were found working without masks and hairnets, violating basic food safety standards. Officials also noted that frozen food was not being thawed under hygienic conditions. Additionally, the restaurant could not provide staff medical fitness certificates or water analysis reports during the document check.





The restaurant scored only 40 out of 116 for hygiene. Per official guidelines, food establishments achieving a score exceeding 90% are classified as “Good.” Establishments scoring between 50% and 90% are served improvement notices. Scores falling below 50% warrant stringent action, including the issuance of show-cause notices and initiation of closure measures.





"CMC will continue regular food safety inspections across restaurants, kitchens, eateries, and food establishments to strengthen hygiene standards and public health safety across Cyberabad," the CMC Food Safety department wrote on X.

Citizens are advised to report food safety concerns via the MyCURE App or by tagging CMC officials on X to ensure prompt inspection and necessary action.





Also Read: Malaysian Restaurant Shuts Down After Worker Filmed Washing Leftovers For Reuse





Udipi's Upahar is a pure vegetarian restaurant in Moosapet, Hyderabad. The place is widely known for its quick South Indian breakfast items, tiffins and budget-friendly North Indian and Chinese dishes.