Priyanka Chopra was recently in India for the shooting of her upcoming SS Rajamouli film with Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu. Her days were filled with complete enthusiasm and various foodie moments. In a recent Instagram post, the global star opened up about her fondness for unripe guavas. Alongside this, she also shared a heartwarming story while advocating for working women and the pride they take in their efforts. In the opening video of her carousel, she said, “So! I don't do this often, but I was very inspired today. I was driving to Visakhapatnam airport on my way to Mumbai, on my way to New York. And I saw this woman selling guavas, and I love kachcha (unripe) guavas!”

Priyanka Chopra continued, "So I stopped her, and I asked, ‘How much for all your guavas?' She said Rs. 150. So I gave her a Rs. 200 note, and she was trying to give me a change. I said, ‘No, please keep it.' She obviously sold guavas for a living. She went away for a little while, but before the red light changed to green, she came back and gave me two more guavas! A working woman, she did not want charity! It really moved me."







The following pictures in Priyanka's post featured a bag full of guavas, followed by many behind-the-scenes from her film set and also a few clips capturing her scenic road trip. In another snap, she also shared a foodie moment. She was seen indulging in a chocolate bar ice cream, a sweet delight that none can resist having during summer. She captioned the snaps writing, “Lately,” punctuated by a red heart emoji.





Priyanka Chopra's trips to India are always filled with scrumptious meals. Previously, when the global icon flew to Mumbai for some professional commitments, she didn't miss indulging in a wholesome feast. The actress shared a post on Instagram, a few pictures of which documented her foodie experiences in her homeland. We could spot a delicious platter in her post, which included a bowl of peas pulao paired with a mouth-watering plate of pav bhaji and kadhi. The spread also featured pizza, French fries, noodles, paneer tikka, butter chicken and also some dry vegetable dishes. “Full calendar, sure… but it's also the little things,” read Priyanka's note alongside the photos. Click here to learn more about the story.





We look forward to Priyanka's next foodie post!