We all love cheat meals, don't we? After a long week of hitting the gym and staying true to the healthy diet, weekend surely calls for some indulgence. Don't know about you, but for Priyanka Chopra Jonas, it surely does! Her Friday was loaded with all the foodie excitement. The actress, on her Instagram Stories, dropped a picture of her “Fri-Yay treat.” In the picture, which was clicked inside a car, we could spot a Burger King packet and a white cup. Presumably, Priyanka was gorging on burger and fries, along with some cold beverage.

Take a look:

Photo Credit: Instagram

Just like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, you too deserve a cheat meal on a weekend, right? We have pulled together a few recipes that you can try at home to devour a wholesome burger. Pair it up with a portion of fries, a cold beverage and an ideal cheat meal platter is ready to be relished. Already slurping? So, without further ado, let's take you through some delicious homemade burger recipes.

Here're 5 Homemade Burger Recipes For You:

1. Aloo tikki burger:

It's all in the name! Let's agree, aloo tikki burger is timeless. With the goodness of veggies and the richness of the tangy sauces, the aloo tikki burger is a party pleaser. Take a look at its recipe here.

2. Fried chicken burger:

Crispy and juicy fried chicken burger with flavourful seasoning is heaven on a platter for chicken lovers. With a handful of ingredients you can prepare this yummy delight right in the comfort of your home. Click here for the recipe.

3. Chickpea burger:

Ever heard of a chickpea burger? We are here to widen your horizon of possibilities when it comes to burgers. Bonus? Health benefits of chickpeas. Looking for the recipe, click here.

4. Butter chicken burger:

Butter chicken burger, the name is enough to send you into a food coma. The fusion of our favourite butter chicken with the burger is what foodie dreams are made of. Here is the recipe to try at home.

5. Chicken tikka burger:

Juicy and spicy tikkas fused with fresh veggies and delicious sauces, what else do we need? Look at the recipe here.

Scanned the list thoroughly? Now, pick your favourite and replicate it at home. Happy weekend!