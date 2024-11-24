Thanksgiving is a traditional holiday celebrated in the US and several other countries. This year, Thanksgiving falls on November 28, 2024. On this day, family and friends gather for a feast and share what they are thankful for. Since Thanksgiving is not an Indian festival, you can still celebrate it by seeking inspiration and ideas from your favourite shows and movies. One popular and iconic TV show with fun and foodie Thanksgiving episodes is 'Friends'. Take a look at some of the delicious and interesting foods eaten by your favourite 'Friends' characters across seasons.

5 Yummy Foods And Fun Thanksgiving Moments From 'Friends':

1. Macaroni And Cheese For Chandler







via GIPHY

This is an unusual Thanksgiving dish, but it's special and fun when it comes to 'Friends'. It features in the Thanksgiving flashback episode in Season 5. Since Chandler does not eat Thanksgiving food, Monica offers to make some Mac and Cheese for him. In a way, this is the first dish Monica ever made for Chandler, who likes it so much that he suggests she should become a chef.

2. Rachel's Traditional English Trifle







via GIPHY





Perhaps the show's most iconic Thanksgiving dish is not by Monica but by Rachel. Now, she does not steal Monica's thunder this time by making something incredible. Instead, she mixes the trifle's recipe with Shepherd's Pie. The result? A layer of ladyfingers, a layer of jam, custard, raspberries, more ladyfingers, beef sauteed with peas and onions, more custard, bananas, and some whipped cream on top. Everyone looks for ways to avoid eating it, only Joey likes this bizarre recipe.





Also Read: 6 Signs You Are Exactly Like Monica Geller In The Kitchen

3. Joey's Turkey







via GIPHY





In the words of Joey, "You can't have Thanksgiving without turkey. That's like Fourth of July without apple pie, or Friday with no two pizzas." Joey loves turkey and guarantees Monica that even though not many people would eat it, there would be no leftovers as he would eat the entire dish in a single sitting. He also invents the 'Thanksgiving pants' by wearing Pheobe's maternity pants that have a stretchable waist.

4. Brad Pitt's (Will Colbert) Pie







via GIPHY





One of the best Thanksgiving episodes, this one from Season 8 features Brad Pitt in a guest appearance as Monica and Ross' friend from school, Will Colbert. He brings along a Thanksgiving special pie. Describing the dish, he says, "It's no fat, it's no sugar, it's no dairy, it's no good, throw it out." This pie is perfect for those like Will on a weight loss or maintenance diet.





Also Read: Joey Tribbiani's 6 Funniest Food Moments From 'Friends' That You Can't Miss!

5. Grilled Cheese From The First Thanksgiving







via GIPHY





This recipe is simple and special for an everything-goes-wrong-for-good Thanksgiving. This is what the gang eats for the first Thanksgiving episode in Season 1. When everyone is locked up on the roof, the turkey gets burned, plans get cancelled, and they all end up spending the holiday together in Monica's apartment. It is one of the first happy Thanksgivings for Chandler, eating grilled cheese with his friends.





Which of these Thanksgiving dishes from 'Friends' is your favourite? Share with us in the comments section.