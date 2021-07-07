It seems like Priyanka Chopra Jonas is enjoying her summer days to the fullest. The desi girl, who is currently shooting in London for her upcoming Amazon Prime Video series 'Citadel', was on a short trip to the US to meet friends and family. And she kept sharing glimpse from the trip on Instagram. From snuggling her pets to devouring some desi delicacies at her restaurant Sona - we got sneak peeks into all her activities in the US. Recently, she took to Instagram to share a few glimpses from her meal date with friend and popular American songwriter Cavanaugh James. And it left us craving for some!





As per Priyanka's Insta stories, Cavanaugh James cooked her some yummy delicacies that included a loaded meal bowl and some refreshing fruity drink that included strawberries and pomegranate. The meal bowl comprised noodles, sauted tofu/chicken chunks, green beans, avocado, lettuce, carrot and more. Sounds wholesome and scrumptious, right? "Let's go! Fresh!" Priyanka captioned the picture. Going by the picture, this meal bowl was a perfect balance of health, taste and seasonal goodness. Take a look at the yummy meals.





Earlier, Priyanka Chopra also shared how she has been enjoying her summertime in London. In another Insta story, she shared a snap that featured an extremely refreshing looking reddish-white fizzy drink with the goodness of orange and blueberry in it. "Summertime In London", she captioned the picture. Take a look:





On the work front, besides the spy series 'Citadel', Priyanka also has an interesting lineup of projects that include Text For You, Matrix 4 and an Indian wedding comedy alongside Mindy Kaling. Reportedly, Priyanka will also co-produce this upcoming Indian wedding comedy flick.






