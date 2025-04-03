Raashii Khanna delights her millions of fans online with her food explorations. The actress is currently shooting for her upcoming Telugu film, Telusu Kada. While on set, Raashii made the most of her time by indulging in a cooking experiment. Can you guess what she made? Dal Chilla. In her latest Instagram post, the actress shared a video of herself making Dal Chilla on the movie set. Raashii was seen putting a dollop of ghee on a pan, on which she cooked her chilla. After cooking it from one side, the actress flipped it over and garnished it with some paneer and coriander. In the caption, Raashii wrote, "When life gives you a break between shots, you make Dal Chilla! Set diaries, chef mode on, and Punjabi banter flowing — who knew killing time could be this tasty?"





Also Read: Lauren Sanchez's Rs 4.9 Lakh Balenciaga Coffee Cup Clutch Sparks Debate Online

Watch the full video below:

In her previous Instagram post, Raashii Khanna shared a glimpse of her latest food adventures. The opening frame featured the actress posing with a plate of South Indian treats. Her banana leaf plate included a mound each of white rice and lemon rice, some yellow dal, mixed vegetables, a dessert selection of laddoo, pongal, imarti and pickles and chutneys. In the follow-up image, we could see a plate of pancakes served with whipped cream and strawberries. Raashii also had a cheesecake with raspberry sauce on the side and malaiyo, a dessert made from milk cream. The side note read, "Day dreaming with a side of food coma..!"





Watch the post below:

Also Read: Watch: Daughter Tries To Help Mother In The Kitchen, Her Reaction Is Too Good To Miss





Raashii Khanna's foodie diaries always leave us craving yummy food.