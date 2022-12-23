If you're someone who has a sweet tooth, just like us, we know how difficult it is to resist those untimely sweet cravings. And whenever that happens, we generally hunt for treats such as cookies, chocolates or candies in our kitchen cabinet. But we can all agree that these nibbles are not enough to satisfy our cravings. So, what do we do? While some people end up ordering from outside, this is not the best thing to do. What if we tell you that you can make mouth-watering desserts right in the comfort of your kitchen? And all you need is a microwave! Yes, you heard us. These desserts require no fancy baking equipment and will satisfy your sweet cravings in no time. Without further ado, let's get started with the list.





Here're 5 Microwave Desserts You Can Make At Home:

1. Chocolate Mug Cake (Our Recommendation)

Make this delicious chocolate cake in all of three minutes, that too in a mug! Yes, you heard us. It doesn't require any extensive baking equipment. All you need is a mug and a spoon to make this yummy cake. Click here for the recipe of Chocolate Mug Cake.

2. Microwave Banana Bread

Wondering what to do with those overripe bananas? Put them to good use and make this delicious banana bread! This banana bread is extremely rich and moist. The best part is that you don't even need an oven to make it. Click here for the recipe of Microwave Banana Bread.

3. Microwave Chocolate Fudge

Place chocolate chips, condensed milk and butter in a microwave-safe bowl and allow it to melt until smooth. These chocolate delights spell indulgence in every bite! You can also stir in some chopped walnuts to add a layer of crunch. Click here for the recipe of Microwave Chocolate Fudge.

4. Microwave Atta Halwa

Nothing compares to the comfort of biting into a piping hot halwa with a smooth and velvety texture. This microwave version of atta halwa is super easy to make and perfect to indulge in on a chilly winter night. Click here for the recipe of Microwave Atta Halwa.

5. Microwave Coffee Cake

Lastly, we bring you a delicious microwave coffee cake recipe. As the name suggests, this cake has the flavour of coffee. It only requires a handful of ingredients and will be ready in just 10 minutes. Click here for the recipe of Microwave Coffee Cake.











Try out these microwave recipes and tell us which one is your favourite in the comments section below!

