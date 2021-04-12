Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are one of the most loved Bollywood couples around. Not only the duo has set relationship goals with their 11-year strong marriage but are also health and fitness inspirations for many. And besides everything else, the couple cracks us up with their cute banter on the internet. Their social media handles are loaded with a slew of adorable videos, where the two are seen pulling each other's leg. Trust us, these videos are just unmissable. Recently, Raj posted another video of the two in the kitchen and we can't stop laughing.

In the short lip-sync video, Shilpa is seen chopping veggies in the kitchen while Raj is eating his meal standing right beside her. He asks her, "Yeh Sabzi Jo Tumne Banayi Hai Iska Naam Kya Hai? " (What is the name of the vegetable that you've cooked?). Shilpa asks in return, "Kyu Puch Rahe Ho?" (Why are you asking?). Raj's response to this left us in splits. He replies, "Arey Mujhe Bhi To Upar Jake Jawab Dena Padega, Kya Khake Mare The" (I'll also have to answer the God what did I eat to have died).

Take a look at the hilarious video:

"It's always good to know the name of the dish your wife made you... just in case #friyay #rajfuntra #comedy #patipatni,"Raj wrote in his caption with laughing emoticons. Shilpa too laughed in the comments, but with a devil emoticon and we are wondering what that means for Raj.

On the work front Shilpa is currently judging a dance show and will be next seen in 'Nikamma' and 'Hungama 2'.