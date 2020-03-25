Shilpa Shetty And Son Viaan Raj Kundra Bake Heart-Shaped Cake At Home

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and son Viaan made some delicious cake.

Staying at home in self quarantine is one of the best measures to prevent the spread of Coronavirus, but this can often get boring for children. The idea is to keep them as engaged as possible in different kinds of activities, and this is exactly what Shilpa Shetty attempted to do in her recent video. She found time to try her hand at baking with her seven-year-old son, Viaan Raj Kundra. The duo made a delicious heart-shaped chocolate cake, which was gluten-free and absolutely healthy! Take a look at her post:





Shilpa Shetty revealed how Viaan loves to experiment with different kinds of recipes every now and then. "Spending time with Viaan usually entails a baking/cooking session once a week. He loves to experiment and whip up healthy, easy-to-make recipes in his free time. We use this heart-shaped mould to show it's made with love... This time around, we baked the gluten free "chocolate heart cake" with coconut sugar, celebrating this time together. Bake the quarantine blues away. Every day well spent," wrote Shilpa Shetty in the post's caption on Instagram.





The cake was made in a heart-shaped mould, and used coconut sugar instead of refined sugar. Although Shilpa Shetty did not share the actual recipe that they used to bake the cake, she did say that the cake was gluten-free. It is likely that almond flour would have been used in the recipe instead of whole wheat or refined flour in order to make it gluten-free. Shilpa Shetty also shared an interesting montage of cakes that Viaan Raj Kundra had baked in the past, with each cake looking more delicious than the previous one!





Shilpa Shetty and Viaan Raj Kundra did a number of activities before baking together, such as painting, exercising and making tie-and-dye t-shirts too! Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra recently welcomed daughter Samisha into the family, who was born via surrogacy. Shilpa Shetty is also working on 'Hungama 2' and 'Nikamma' - two film projects that will be releasing in the near future.





We wish the actress all the very best for her endeavours, and hope to see more such glimpses of her home-bound baking sessions!







