We just love scrolling through Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh's social media handle. She is one active celebrity (on social media), who enjoys 22.6 million followers on Instagram. And we have seen her sharing slices of her daily life through different posts and stories. But what we love the most are her food stories. Rakul Preet is an ardent foodie. However, she loves to keep the health factor in mind, with every bite she takes. Be it through her social media posts or during her interviews, the actor has repeatedly stressed the fact that all her meals have a healthy twist to it. Recently, the actor celebrated her 32nd birthday in the United Kingdom. And keeping up with the tradition, she shared a glimpse of it on the photo-sharing app.





Rakul Preet Singh shared a post recently that features her (excitedly) cutting her birthday cake. In another picture, we saw her posing, with the cake in the front. In the pictures, we could see two cakes - one looked like a chocolate gateau, with cream and berries, loaded on the top and the second one was a rich chocolate cake. The birthday celebration was attended by Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Dino Morea, Malaika Arora and others. "What's a b'day (birthday) without mouthful of cake," she captioned the post. For the unversed, Rakul Preet turned 32 on October 10, 2022. Take a look at her birthday post:





Also Read: Rakul Preet's Healthy Meal Is All About This Delicious Seafood Dish; See Pic







The cakes look delicious, doesn't it? Now, if all these yummy cakes are making you crave for some, then here we have a perfect solution for you. We have curated a list of some unique chocolate cake recipes, which can be easily replicated at home for your indulgence. Click here for the recipes.





Try these recipes and let us know how you liked the chocolate cakes.