We just celebrated one of the most awaited festivals of the years - Diwali. The festive vibe will however continue throughout the weekend. From decorating our houses with lights, diya, rangoli etc to meeting family and friends - we marked the festival with much enthusiasm. And if you scroll through social media, you will find people across India (and abroad) sharing various beautiful posts featuring glimpses of their celebrations. One such beautiful post we came across was of Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. As we all know, Sonam stays in London with husband Anand Ahuja. But, she never fails to mark any Indian festival with much fun and fervor. And what better than indulging in yummy delicacies to celebrate Diwali.





This Diwali, the 'Neerja' actor prepared ghee-laden, decadent besan ke laddoo at home to make the festival a delicious affair. She took to Instagram to share a post on the same, where we could see her frying nuts, sautéing besan with oodles of ghee and making laddoos out of it. Finally, she topped the perfectly round laddoos with cashew nuts to make it look yet more lavish and festive. "May the light remove darkness, and bring happiness. Wish you all a very Happy Diwali. Be happy and stay happy. Lots of love, Sonam," wrote alongside the post, in Hindi. Take a look:

Try these laddoos at home and let us know which one you liked the most.