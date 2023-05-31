Actress Sara Ali Khan is all geared up for the release of her upcoming film 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' on June 2. She along with her co-star Vicky Kaushal have been touring across various Indian cities including Jaipur, Ahmedabad and Kolkata. The couple has now landed in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh where they are promoting the film with dance and music performances. But can a trip to Lucknow ever be incomplete without some delicious food? Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to share her lavish Lucknowi dawat or feast that she enjoyed ahead of her film's release.

In the pictures, we could see Sara Ali Khan with a couple of friends in Lucknow. They were seated in front of a table laden with wholesome kebabs, rolls and tikkas. There was a chicken tikka, some kathi rolls and a hariyali kebab as well. We could also spot some scrumptious biryani on the plates. "Hatke khana. Jisse bachke reh na payi," wrote Sara Ali Khan in the caption of the post referring to her upcoming film.

This is not the only snippet from the actress' foodie diaries that we have seen in the recent past. When she was in Kolkata, she enjoyed some 'Hatke' Sandesh along with jhal muri and many more delicious street food items. Previously, she had also enjoyed a roti and sabzi in Jaipur made on a chulha or traditional clay oven. Click here to read more about this story.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan's previous film 'Atrangi Re' was much appreciated by critics. She was also starring in 'Gaslight' with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh. Her upcoming projects include 'Metro In Dino' and 'Murder Mubarak'.