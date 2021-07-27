Sara Ali Khan's social media accounts have been a great source of entertainment to her followers. So, it comes as no surprise that her fans constantly keep tabs on the actress. This time around, Sara, who has always admitted to loving food, has shared with us what she drinks in the morning. And before you think it is a complicated drink with exotic ingredients, let us tell you that Sara's morning drink is as desi as it gets. We are also sure that it is something you have heard your mothers and grandmothers rave about.





So, what is Sara's special drink? It's a glass of turmeric water. Sharing the image of the same on Instagram Stories, she wrote, rather poetically, “Haldi wali paani, roz ki kahaani (A glass of turmeric water is an everyday story).” Along with the caption, she added a sticker that said, “Happy, healthy, and alive.” Take a look:

Sara Ali Khan Instagram story

Previously, the actress had shared an image of her Sunday brunch and we think it would not be wrong to assume that the actress loves chocolates. Sharing a boomerang video of fluffy pancake loaded with dark, milk, and white chocolate chips, she wrote, “Chocolate over everything.” Read more about it here.





And if you feel guilty about having binged on the sweet treats, you can begin your day with some haldi-ajwain drink like Sara.





In June, Sara had posted an image of a cup of black tea. She also revealed then that the morning cup of black tea was one of the three things she loved. Click here to find out about the other two things that Sara loves. We're sure you can relate to those.





We also caught another glimpse of Sara's love for chocolate when we saw her finding a way to sneak some chocolate into her oats. She added some fun to regular overnight soaked oats by adding a touch of dark chocolate. She combined this with healthy flaxseed and crunchy almonds. Click here to know more about how Sara combines her love for chocolate with her diet.





Tell us what you like about Sara's food choices.