Don't disturb our beloved food enthusiast, Sara Ali Khan. The actress is currently enjoying her vacation with friends in Europe. Keeping her fans updated, Sara has shared happy pictures from Italy and France. In her Instagram posts, Sara can be seen posing with her girlfriends and brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan. However, our eyes were fixated on the last slide. Sara was seated at what seemed like an outdoor restaurant. Can you guess what she was indulging in? A cup full of ice cream. Whether in India or abroad, nothing matches the satisfaction of enjoying ice cream in the summer season, right?





Check out Sara Ali Khan's post below:

Sara Ali Khan is known for sharing her love for food through delightful posts on Instagram. A few days ago, she posted something highly relatable. Firstly, she shared a video of herself doing ab exercises on a Pilates reformer. In the next slide, Sara posted a picture standing in front of a food truck offering waffles and churros. With her signature poetic flair, Sara captioned it, “Abs Burn or Tummy Churn? Churros khao aur since you don't learn. That every calorie you really must earn. And then for more mithai you can yearn.” Click here to read the full story.

Before that, Sara Ali Khan shared a picture of her traditional meal on Instagram Stories. Her plate had a half-eaten bowl of sarson ka saag beside baingan ka bharta, enjoyed with makki ki roti that was slightly burnt. In her caption, Sara added a tadka of shayari and humorously wrote, “Some lessons aren't learnt. But some cheat meals are earnt. And some rotis are burnt.” To read in detail. Click here.





Just like us, do you also love watching Sara Ali Khan's foodilicious adventures?