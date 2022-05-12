Sara Ali Khan is enjoying her Kashmir trip. She is treating us to pictures of the beautiful place and, apart from that, she is also donning the chef's hat. The actress just shared a post on Instagram Stories where we can see her cooking dinner. Sharing the video from Lidderwat's camping site, she could be seen making what looks like saag. We see in the clip that she adds some sliced tomato into the curry and starts swirling it with a spatula. She captioned the post, “Dinner time.” We could see the camp kitchen set up around her with a lot of other foods kept.

Sara Ali Khan has taken it upon herself to give us some major food goals every now and then. Sometimes, the actress just binges on a variety of food to satiate her cravings. She once shared a glimpse of her having dahi bhalla, and we couldn't help but drool over it. We could see Sara pouring some curd over the bhalla topped with sev.

Sara Ali Khan is also known for her creative takes on food. She is someone who often comes up with different ideas to express her undying love for food. Once, she had conducted an “Ask me anything” session on Instagram and of course, it mentioned food. When some asked her to write a poem on food, Sara first shared a drool-worthy picture of makki ki roti and sarso ka saag with dollops of butter on it, and wrote alongside, “Khana khazana, jeene ka bahana, chitta makkhan roti par lagana, lekin phir ruk bhi jaana, otherwise motapa puri duniya ko darshana.” Take a look at it here.





Often, Sara Ali Khan's food posts come with fun twists and we love watching them. She had posted a video of herself debating whether her secret talent was eating or singing. In the video, Sara could be seen on different shoots. Someone from the crew asked her, “What is your secret talent?” To this, the actress said, “It's singing,” and sang a couple of lines from an old Hindi song. But finally, she admitted that she couldn't resist pizzas, chhole bhature and besan ke laddoo.





Sara Ali Khan's food diaries are always interesting and so relatable. What do you think?