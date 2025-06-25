Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur's Metro...In Dino is making all the right noises. The co-stars are currently in Bengaluru to promote their film. Amid their busy schedule, the duo took a pit stop at an eatery and enjoyed a spread of South Indian dishes with joy. Sara shared this culinary moment on her Instagram Stories. In the video, the two were seen eating a spoonful of sambhar. On the table, we could spot two separate plates of dosa served with sambhar and coconut chutney. Right by its side, there was another platter consisting of upma and a steel glass filled with filter coffee.





Sara perfectly captured the joy of the occasion with her signature shayari and wrote “Dinner break is zaruri jab traffic mein badh jaye doori and @adityaroykapur sweetly obliged and does jee hazoori."





In a separate note, she added, "Ab mann muskura sakta hai," and geo-tagged Bangalore, India. Take a look:

Sara Ali Khan's love for food is something fans can't get enough of. From roadside Chinese to fancy meals, her feed is packed with mouthwatering moments. A few months ago, she treated her fans to a glimpse of a delicious-looking chocolate-pineapple cake. It featured skilfully sliced pineapple atop a chocolate bread base. The treat was dusted with powdered sugar. In a different bowl, we saw crushed biscuits topped with vanilla ice cream – a dessert lover's dream.





In the background, Sara added the song Ishq Mein from her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan's debut film Nadaaniyan. In the caption, the actress tagged Ibrahim and wrote, “Miss you… but more cake for me.” She also labelled the treats as the “most true ishq” of her life, adding, “Fidaaaa = food coma.” Read the full story here.





We don't know about you, but Sara Ali Khan's foodie post has us craving some mouthwatering treats right now!