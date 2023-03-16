We all prefer to eat healthy food on regular days, when we are in our office, work or school routines. But when we are travelling, it's all about indulgence! Sara Ali Khan too is a celebrity who prefers to eat healthy at all times, even when she is on a break. This time, however, the actress visited Punjab and she couldn't help but enjoy some of the classic dishes of the state. Sara Ali Khan posted multiple stories on Instagram and showed us glimpses of the amazing Punjabi feast she relished.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan's story here:

Sara Ali Khan was spotted devouring a delicious Punjabi feast while at an unnamed dhaba in Sector 28, Chandigarh. "Paratha, dahi. Yummy. Missi Roti, Paneer, it's a blast," she said in the video. The entire spread looked absolutely divine and indeed set us off drooling. We hope to see more of Sara Ali Khan's indulgences from her Punjab diaries soon.

The actress indeed has a penchant for parathas and we have seen proof of this quite recently. Sara Ali Khan was in Spiti valley and while there were extremely cold temperatures and snow all around, she chose to warm herself up with some coffee and parathas. "Pahado mein parathe," she wrote in the caption of her post. Take a look:

Even on her visit to Manali, Sara Ali Khan did not shy away from eating and drinking good food. She enjoyed the classic Maggi, endless cups of coffee and some pahadi-style roti as well. Take a look at the pictures she shared:

We can't wait to see where Sara Ali Khan heads next! What did you think of her food photos and videos? Tell us in the comments.