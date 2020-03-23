Sara Ali Khan's Wholesome Meal Is The Breakfast Goals We Need

Highlights Our Bollywood celebs have been making rhe most of their time at home

Cooking sessions, working-out, going live with fans and much more

Sara took to Instagram to share pictures from her cooking session at home

With the lockdowns happening in many Indian states due to the Coronavirus outbreak, all of us are now in self quarantine and not stepping out of our houses. From the biggest of celebs to general public, everyone is practicing social distancing and self-isolation, either by working from home or simply relaxing at home. Make the most of this time like pick a hobby and put your time and mind into it. Ask our celebs and they'll give you multiple reasons how it is so much fun! Be it Katrina's work-out from home videos, Janhvi's art and craft productivity class or Varun Dhawan's cooking shenanigans, our celebrities are making sure to make the most of it. And that's exactly what Sara Ali Khan did too.





(Also Read: Varun Dhawan Makes A Delicious Omelette At Home (See Pics))





Affter giving us a sneak peek into how she is boosting her immunity with turmeric milk, Sara, on Sunday took to Instagram to share a picture of a drool-worthy meal she cooked for herself. The 'Kedarnath' actor prepared a delightful spread of which she posted a few boomerang videos on photo sharing app, Instagram. In the first boomerang video, we can see Sara whipping up something super chocolatey like a cake/brownie batter, followed by a thick and nutty chocolate milk shake that looks delicious. And it is completed by a classic sunny side up! In the final table set-up, we can see a bright sunny side up accompanied by toasted bread, milk shake and two decadent brownies. Have a look!

Simple and wholesome, doesn't it look like a comforting meal? We are definitely motivated by Sara Ali Khan's cooking class to cook up a storm in the kitchen ourselves! On the work front, Sara will be next seen in David Dhawan's remake of 90's hit Coolie No 1 by the same name, slated to release on 1st May, 2020. Here's wishing all the best to the actor and hope we keep getting the best of Sara's talents both on and off screen!







