Sara Tendulkar is a foodie and she continues to prove her love for all things delicious. Her Instagram account is often replete with food updates including her indulgences and some glimpses from her cooking diaries as well, at times. The daughter of former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is also an ardent coffee lover. A lot of her food posts are dedicated to this delectable brew. And now, if you relate to Sara's unabashed love for coffee, her latest post is for you. She has shared a picture of a glass of indulgent cold coffee on Instagram Stories. And going by the location mentioned, it seems like she was at the main airport of Bangkok while relishing this yummy drink.





Take a look:

Did Sara Tendulkar's food stories make you miss coffee? If yes, then you must also relish some coffee. We have curated a list of five coffee recipes that'll help you beat the heat.

1.Cold coffee

This is the basic cold coffee recipe that comes to the rescue in the blazing heat. Cold coffee is frothy, creamy and basically, everything that you need to satiate your coffee craving. Whether it's summers or not, people, in general also love to dig in cold coffee.

As the name suggests, this cold brew is a perfect combination of coffee and ice. To make it more appetising, you can add layers of flavours like rum, nutmeg and ice cream. Iced coffee is a refreshing drink that you wouldn't regret having.

You may have tried the common kesar or malai kulfi, but have you ever relished this desi dessert with a hint of coffee? Well, if not, here's your chance to savour it. Spiced coffee kulfi roughly takes around 10-15 minutes to get ready. You just need a few ingredients at home and you'll be able to prepare this coffee kulfi.





How about adding some yummilicious ice cream to the coffee? Sounds interesting, right? Yes, vanilla cold coffee has the goodness of vanilla flavour. Coffee powder, cocoa powder, sugar, milk and vanilla ice cream - fetch these ingredients and you are good to go.

This is one delectable coffee that carries a classic mixture of strong black coffee, cream and chocolate ice cream specifically. Its heavenly taste is sure to tingle your tastebuds and make you happy if you are a coffee lover.





Try out these coffee recipes at home and share your experiences in the comment section.