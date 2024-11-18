If your friends are health freaks, then weight loss may be a recurring subject in your conversations. In a recent Instagram reel, actor and comedian Jamie Lever made a funny sketch of such friends who are always asking for diet tips but end up saying they know everything and have tried everything. What makes this sketch so hilarious is that many viewers found Jamie's speaking style familiar and could relate it to their friends. Many also linked it to popular Bollywood stars.





Jamie begins the clip asking for some diet tips, saying that her weight is "stuck on that plateau." However, when offered suggestions like eating salads or quitting desserts, she has the best answers ready, boasting her incredibly healthy diet. She ends the fun video with a judgemental look, a nod to those who have such friends.





Also Read:Shilpa Shetty's Reaction To Someone Asking For A Bite Of Food Is Too Funny To Miss

"Let me help you..umm NO thank you. TAG Her," she wrote in the caption.







The video was flooded with likes and hilarious replies in the comments section.





"Oh God, this is every other woman these days. How do you do this ya Jamie," a user wrote. Another added, "Being a dietician I get such people every day, they don't want to do anything just in their delulu of not doing anything and getting weight loss."





Many people started guessing the inspiration behind this sketch. "Now even if you're talking like yourself, I hear it in Farah Khan or Sonam Kapoor's voice," one said. Another wrote, "It's Alia .. just a guess." A third chimed in, "Why does this sound like Bebo?"





Also Read:US Astronaut's Bizarre Ketchup-Eating Trick In Space Has The Internet Talking





Do you have any such friend who is always interested in seeking diet tips to lose weight? Share your experiences in the comments section.

