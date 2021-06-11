Masaba Gupta's food choices are as exciting as her fashion designs. The designer has become an inspiration for many, not only because of her work ethics but also because of her fit lifestyle. Masaba Gupta is known to share snippets from her life on her Instagram, and the one thing which we have learned is that Masaba's food choices are incredibly healthy. As the designer has set major fitness goals for us, she also has great control over her diet. If you don't believe us, then a look through her Instagram stories will tell you about her healthy diet.





Recently, doing an Instagram Ask Me Anything (AMA) session, Masaba has answered some of the questions relating to her diet and fit lifestyle. And once you hear what Masaba Gupta has to say about her diet, it will definitely inspire you to lead a healthy lifestyle.





When Masaba's friend asked her about eating pizza and truffle with her, the designer said she is a changed person who prefers salad, khichdi, and some Cheetos! Take a look at her story:

Masaba Gupta during her AMA session





Masaba has also opened up about her struggle with PCOS, and she recommends that exercising, eliminating sugar, dairy, and fried foods has helped her lose weight and bring her PCOS in control.

Masaba Gupta on PCOS





Lastly, when someone asked her about her food portion, all she had to say was that her appetite has become small.

Masaba Gupta on her food portion





As Masaba Gupta has mastered the art of healthy living and eating, she is an inspiration for th





dealing with PCOS and those trying to lose weight.