Shah Rukh Khan Turned Chef For Family: Gauri Khan Revealed In Exclusive Interview

What kept most of us busy through the entire lockdown? Cooking and experiment with cooking, right? Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, too, found his solace in the kitchen during the quarantine period in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic. While other celebrities got us hooked to their regular social media updates on their 'life in quarantine', Shah Rukh Khan used this time to ace his cooking skills and made some scrumptious meals for his family. Is there anything the talented actor cannot do?





Wife Gauri Khan, who is a renowned celebrity interior designer herself, spilled the beans on the family life with husband and kids during self-quarantine. In an exclusive interview with NDTV, she revealed that Shah Rukh Khan donned the chef's hat at the break of the lockdown as they avoided ordering in food from outside. And much to her delight, the whole family is enjoying SRK's food!





"During this lockdown, we were initially scared to even order any food from outside. So 'ghar ka khana', as we say, is made by Shah Rukh Khan himself and we are enjoying. He loves to cook and I enjoy eating," said Gauri Khan.





Gauri Khan also spoke about how the whole family is spending a lot of time together now. Aryan is back home after completing his filmmaking course from the University of Southern California, daughter Suhana is taking online classes, and youngest son AbRam is back to school.

Shah Rukh Khan's love for cooking is not something we just discovered. We saw him cooking for son Abram in David Letterman's Netflix special episode of 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction'. Shah Rukh Khan said in the show that he loves to cook Italian food like pasta for kids at 2 or 3 in the morning when they are hungry.





Besides cooking, Shah Rukh Khan has been filming commercial videos from home and, recently, also sang a song with son AbRam. Reports on the grapevine suggest that Shah Rukh Khan may collaborate with Deepika Padukone for a new movie but there has been no official announcement yet.









