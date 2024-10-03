Shahid Kapoor's love for food is not a secret. While the actor's wife Mira Rajput often delights fans with food-related social media entries, Shahid's culinary ventures are also a sheer feast for the eyes. The Haider star recently dropped a picture on his Instagram Stories, where he was seen travelling in an aircraft. Flight journeys are incomplete without a little munching. Don't know about you, but Shahid seems to be on our side. In the snap, he treated himself to scrumptious bites of paneer kathi roll. The paratha-wrapped snack was filled with soft and chewy paneer that gave us an instant foodgasm. Shahid relished the quick meal while enjoying the skyline from his window seat. “Paneer kathi roll. Har vegetarian ka go to (the go-to food of every vegetarian),” he captioned the post and added a chef's kiss emoji.

Shahid Kapoor did not take much time to polish off the paneer kathi roll. How do we know? The actor revealed it himself in the following video where he was seen chewing the roll. “Kha dala (Ate it up)” he confessed.

Before that, Shahid Kapoor celebrated Raksha Bandhan with his family with a “chatapata snack” spread. On the menu, there were chilli paneer, crispy pakodas, thai noodle salad, cucumber cream cheese sandwiches, sev puri and ladoos. Sharing the lip-smacking items on her Instagram Stories, Mira Rajput wrote, “Chatapata snacks for tea. Chalo let's eat.” Here's the full story.

Last year, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput embarked on a winter vacation. Food, as always, was a priority of the couple. Mira offered a glimpse of their gastronomical adventure on her Instagram Stories. Captioning it as “winter lunch”, Mira documented the fine-dining experience. On a well-laid table, there was a curry dish, seemingly kofta gravy, coupled with two bowls of different dals, a dry mix-veg sabzi and a dish made with beans. Oh, small plates of carrot pickles were kept on the table too, for that extra dose of zing. “Kicking off the winter break with the perfect winter lunch,” read the side note. To know what Shahid and Mira had for desserts, click here.

We await more food ventures from Shahid Kapoor.