Raksha Bandhan festivities have officially ended but our hearts are still clenched to the fun memories of the day. Although the long weekend is over, foodies are excited to binge on all the chocolates and mithais from the festival. Looks like celebrities too are fond of enjoying delicious food on Raksha Bandhan, as seen on Mira Kapoor's Instagram Stories. Taking to her social media handle, Mira shared glimpses of her heartwarming Rakhi celebrations with the Kapoor family. She posted pictures where she can be seen sharing smiles with Shahid Kapoor, Pankaj Kapoor, Sanah Kapur, and Supriya Pathak. In another photo, she can be seen tying a rakhi to her brother-in-law, Ishaan Khattar. What caught our attention the most was the elaborate food spread for chai time.

Mira clicked a picture of the dining table all decked with beautifully presented food. The "Chatpata snacks for tea" menu featured "Pakodas, sev puri, chilli paneer, thai noodle salad, dad's ladoos and cucumber cream cheese sandwiches."

Take a look here:

Mira Kapoor loves attending and hosting family get-togethers with delicious food. Previously, she was treated to a delicious dinner at home cooked by her mom. Her daughter Misha made placeholders for all family members and labelled the dishes in her adorable handwriting. Sharing glimpses from the fun dinner on Instagram, Mira wrote, "Dinner by Mommy and dessert by Missy. I'm a lucky girl @belaji_17. My all-time favourite Mom's special Pad Thai and Thai Curry with Jasmine rice. Dessert was Orange Cake, Apple Pie and Tutti Fruity but the yummiest fruit was the apple of my eye."

See the full post here:



