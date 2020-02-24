Shilpa Shetty And Raj Kundra Welcomes Baby Girl With Two Beautiful Cakes (See Pics Inside)

Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra welcomed a baby girl on February 15, 2020.

Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra recently surprised everyone by announcing a new addition to their family - baby daughter named Samisha. The couple announced the arrival of their baby girl through an Instagram post, which stated that baby was Samisha Shetty Kundra, born on February 15th, 2020. The congratulatory messages and blessings started pouring in the comments soon after. The couple already has a son named Viaan Raj Kundra. Post the big announcement, the couple had a party with their closed ones to celebrate the arrival of the baby girl and their friends made sure to make it special for the family.





Shilpa shared some inside pictures from the celebration and we cannot get over the beautiful cakes that the couple's friends got them. In a picture posted by Shilpa Shetty on her Instagram stories, we can see two giant cakes that their friends, Akanksha Malhotra and Rohit Aggarwal, got for the new parents. In the picture, Shilpa thanked her friends and wrote, "Thankyou Akanksha Malhotra and Rohit Aggarwal for your unconditional love and impeccable hospitality. Love you guys. #celebration #samisha #friendslikefamily." One was a beautiful heart-shaped white cake that seemed to be of vanilla flavour. Decorated gorgeously with edible flowers on top, it sure looked irresistible. The second cake stole the limelight with its chocolatey goodness as the base and cutesy customised baby stuff such as clothes, shoes, milk bottle and toys made with fondant on top. Akanksha even posted a picture of the cake on her Instagram handle. Just have a look at the precious cake here: