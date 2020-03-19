Watch: Shilpa Shetty's Whole Wheat Puran Poli Is The Perfect Healthy Gudi Padwa Recipe

Shilpa Shetty's delicious Gudi Padwa recipe used whole wheat.

Navratras 2020 are slated to begin on 25th March 2020, and the first day of the 9-day long fasting period holds a special significance. Also known as Gudi Padwa, the day is celebrated as a harvest festival and marks the beginning of the New Year across the regions of Maharashtra and Goa. It marks the end of the cold winter months and the onset of springs, as is the case with many other harvest festivals across India. Homes are cleaned, decorated and brightened with Rangoli and pujas are also performed on this day.





The festival is celebrated with dishes like Shrikhand and Puran Poli. These are a few iconic dishes that are a must-have in Maharashtrian households on Gudi Padwa day. Shilpa Shetty also took to Instagram to share an interesting recipe of her own unique version of the Puran Poli. She made the traditional Marathi dish with a healthy twist of using whole-wheat flour. Take a look at her recipe:





"The spring-festival of Gudi Padwa, as we know, is celebrated marking the start of a new year in and near the Indian states of Maharashtra and Goa. Preparing the delicious Puran Poli is a part of the festivities and I absolutely LOVE it! So, here you go! This #GudiPadwa, you too can make the Whole Wheat Puran Poli at home. Do try it out!" wrote Shilpa Shetty sharing the recipe on her IGTV handle.





Puran Poli is basically a flatbread preparation, which is similar to a stuffed paratha. The stuffing is made using chana dal and jaggery mixed together with a number of spices such as nutmeg, fennel seeds and cinnamon. Puran Poli also uses a substantial amount of ghee in the recipe that makes it soft and gives it a crumbly texture that melts in the mouth. The addition of wheat flour to the recipe gives it a fulfilling and wholesome taste.





Puran Poli is a delicious parantha-like dessert.

Here's wishing all our readers a Happy Gudi Padwa 2020!







