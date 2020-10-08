Shilpa Shetty's South Indian Breakfast Is Sure To Make You Drool! (See Pic Inside)

Shilpa is a self-confessed foodie and loves to gorge on yummy Indian treats.

As the businesses have started to open up post lockdown, the world is slowly coming to terms with the new normal. The film industry too has begun movie shoots with all the norms, and as the travel restrictions eased a bit, outdoor shoots have started as well. Shilpa Shetty is one of the few actors who is on an outdoor shoot in Manali these days for her upcoming movie 'Hungama 2' along with Paresh Rawal, Meezan Jaafrey and Pranitha Subhash. And even while on the shoot, the foodie in Shilpa Shetty couldn't resist bingeing! Shilpa took to Instagram stories this morning to share a picture of her scrumptious south Indian breakfast and wrote "North me #southIndian breakfast #shoot life". Have a look:





The huge crispy dosas along with fluffy idlis, paired with comforting sambar, aloo and chutneys definitely make for a drool-worthy start to the day! Who wouldn't like to indulge in such a light and satiating south Indian treat? Shilpa is known for her love for food and cooking, so much so that her cooking channel on Youtube is a hit amongst her fans. And we already know how popular her Sunday binge videos are, where she shares a glimpse of her sinful weekly indulgences with her Instagram followers. Shilpa, who recently turned vegetarian, is known for her take on balanced eating. She believes in eating clean all through the week and balancing it by giving in to the cravings once a week, that is exactly why the diva binges every Sunday on everything from decadent sweet treats to chaats!

Shilpa has been actively posting her shoot diaries on Instagram. From the new normal preps from the set to the beautiful sunrises in the hills, her social media is all about the fun on the outdoor shoot. She also posted a boomerang video of the new normal on shoot with her staff in PPE kits, monitoring her temperature along with hand sanitisers!

















Here's looking forward to watching Shilpa on the big screen after a long time.







