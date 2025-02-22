Shraddha Kapoor is a foodie at heart, and she never shies away from sharing her love for all things delicious. From jalebis and fruits to vada pav and dosa, her Instagram is proof of her foodie adventures. On Saturday, Shraddha Kapoor dropped a bunch of snaps from a wedding she attended, and of course, one of them was about a yummy delight. The first click? It shows her happily holding a classic desi street food. Any guesses? Nothing but pani puri. In the last slide, Shraddha Kapoor is seen holding a kulhad - but what is inside? Well, we will let you take a wild guess.





In her quirky caption, Shraddha Kapoor wrote, "Ginna bhool gayi phir yaad aaya shaadi mein toh unlimited hoti hai #panipurilovers." ["I forgot to keep count but then I remembered that it's unlimited at a wedding #panipurilovers."]

A few days ago, Shraddha Kapoor posted a photo of a bowl of freshly cut papaya on her Instagram Stories. She added a poll sticker and asked her followers to guess if she had sprinkled chaat masala on it. In her next story, she seemingly confirmed the choice by sharing a clip of a small bowl filled with the spice blend. Adding a fun touch, she wrote, "God ne papaya banaya hi chaat masala ke liye. [God made papaya just for chaat masala.]” Click here for the full story.





Before that, Shraddha Kapoor gave fans a glimpse of a fun outing with her rumoured boyfriend, Rahul Mody – just months after unfollowing him on Instagram. The highlight of their drive? A unique take on vada pav. Instead of the usual deep-fried potato dumpling, Shraddha's close-up shot revealed a bun packed with crispy bhajji (fritters) and layers of sliced onions. Tagging Rahul, she playfully wrote, "May I always bully you to take me for vada pao." Here is the full story.





We are simply in love with Shraddha Kapoor's foodie updates!