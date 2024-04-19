In a recent development, Singapore has taken the precautionary measure of recalling Everest Fish Curry Masala, a popular spice product imported from India. The recall was prompted by findings indicating elevated levels of ethylene oxide, a pesticide unsuitable for human consumption, detected in the spice blend. This action follows a notification from the Centre for Food Safety in Hong Kong, which raised concerns about ethylene oxide exceeding permissible limits. The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) released a statement regarding the same.





The SFA swiftly directed the importer, Sp Muthiah & Sons Pte. Ltd., to initiate a comprehensive recall of the affected products. Ethylene oxide, commonly used as a pesticide to combat microbial contamination in agricultural produce, is strictly prohibited in food products. Although Singaporean regulations permit its use for spice sterilization, the presence of heightened levels in Everest Fish Curry Masala raises concerns over potential health risks to consumers. In response to the recall, Everest has yet to issue a statement.





While low levels of ethylene oxide contamination may not pose an immediate risk, prolonged exposure can lead to health issues, cautioned the SFA. ""Those who have consumed the implicated products and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice. Consumers may contact their point of purchase for enquiries," read the statement.

Also Read: Gobhi Manchurian Now Banned In Mapusa, Goa. But Why?

Everest fish curry masala

What is fish curry masala? What is it made of?

Fish curry masala typically consists of a blend of aromatic spices carefully selected to enhance the flavour of fish dishes, especially fish curry. Common ingredients found in fish curry masala may include coriander, cumin, turmeric, fenugreek, mustard seeds, black peppercorns, cloves, cinnamon, and cardamom. These spices are skillfully combined to create a harmonious balance of flavours, adding depth and richness to the curry. The precise proportions and selection of spices can vary based on regional preferences and family recipes, resulting in a diverse array of fish curry masala blends across different cuisines.