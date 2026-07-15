A traditional Indian sweet found an unexpected moment in the global spotlight after Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted thekua to Slovak National Council Chairman Richard Rasi during his Slovakian visit. Rasi later posted a video of himself unboxing and sampling the sweets. He shared the clip on his official X account, giving followers a look at the traditional cookies he received from PM Modi.





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In the video, the Slovak leader can be seen opening an ornately carved wooden box filled with Thekua. Calling it a thoughtful and personal gesture, he said it went beyond the usual diplomatic gifts. Comparing them to the Slovak biscuits, the chairman tried Thekua and appreciated the traditional gift.

Watch the full post below:

What Is Thekua?

Thekua is a traditional sweet prepared mainly with whole wheat flour, jaggery, ghee, fennel seeds, cardamom and grated coconut. Many families also add chopped dry fruits or follow recipes that have been passed down through generations.





It has a crisp exterior with a slightly soft, crumbly centre. The sweet is believed to have got its name from the Hindi word thokna, meaning "to press". Traditionally, small portions of dough are pressed into carved wooden moulds to create intricate patterns before frying. Over time, Thokua gradually came to be known as Thekua.





One of the reasons for its popularity is its long shelf life. When stored in an airtight container, Thekua can remain fresh for several weeks, making it a favourite festive snack beyond Chhath Puja as well.

How To Make Thekua

1. Begin by combining whole wheat flour, a pinch of salt, fennel seeds, grated coconut and cardamom powder in a large bowl.





2. Heat ghee until hot and pour it over the flour mixture. Mix well until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs. When pressed in your palm, it should hold its shape.





3. Meanwhile, melt chopped jaggery with a little water until it dissolves completely. Allow the syrup to cool slightly, then gradually pour it into the flour mixture while stirring continuously.





4. Bring everything together to form a soft dough. Avoid over-kneading. Cover the dough and let it rest for about 15 minutes. If it feels sticky, add a little more flour. If it is too dry, sprinkle in a little water.





5. Next, divide the dough into small portions and roll them into balls. Flatten each one gently with your palms. Traditionally, the dough is pressed into wooden moulds to create decorative patterns, but you can also use a fork or toothpick to make simple designs.





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6. Keep the shaped pieces covered with a clean cloth while preparing the rest to prevent them from drying out.





7. Heat oil or ghee in a deep pan over low to medium-low heat. To test the temperature, drop a small piece of dough into the oil. If it rises slowly to the surface, the oil is ready.





8. Carefully add the prepared Thekua without overcrowding the pan. Fry on low heat until one side turns golden brown, then flip and cook the other side until evenly crisp.





9. Transfer the fried Thekua onto paper towels to remove excess oil. Allow them to cool completely before storing them in an airtight container.





They can be enjoyed with tea or served as a festive sweet during Chhath Puja. Have you tried this beloved sweet before? Let us know in the comments below.