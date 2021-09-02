Sonam Kapoor is currently in Mumbai, and it seems she is making the most of it. From catching up with friends and family to enjoying the rains - she is relishing it all to the fullest. And the 36-year-old actor is also keeping her 31.1million followers updated with glimpses of it all on Instagram. In fact, if you scroll through her Instagram, you will find her active than ever. We have seen her walking the ramp for friend and designer Kunal Rawal, attending family functions (including Rhea Kapoor's intimate wedding), and most importantly, indulging in some delicious desi foods. Her recent Story on the photo-sharing app is a proof of that.





Sonam Kapoor recently took to Instagram to share a Story featuring her evening chai and the 'nashta' alongside. For the uninitiated, nashta is what we call snacks in Hindi. It is generally light and eaten in between the big meals. Take evening snacks for instance. Sonam Kapoor's evening snacks included a cup of black/green tea, roasted makhanas and a bowlful of Bombay Bhel (Bhel Puri). Doesn't this meal scream monsoon? Take a look at Sonam's Insta-story:





If you too want to enjoy your evenings, Sonam Kapoor style, then here we have a surprise for you. We found the recipes of roasted makhana and bhel puri, which you can pair with tea and enjoy the rain-soaked nature.





Click here for roasted makhana recipe.





Click here for bhel puri recipe.





Make Sonam Kapoor-style 'nashta' today and enjoy your evening tea. And do not forget to let us know how you liked it.