Actor Sonam Kapoor and businessman Anand Ahuja celebrated their son Vayu's second birthday in style on August 20, 2024. The couple hosted a chic birthday party, sharing glimpses of the celebration on their Instagram handles. The party featured elegant balloon decorations in black, blue, and gold, along with fun activities like live guitar performances. However, what truly stood out were the stunning birthday cakes - yes, there were four!

The centrepiece was a three-tiered cake in shades of blue, black, white, and gold. It was a refined sugar-free chocolate cake with an adorable edible bike perched on a rotating middle tier. The bottom tier, the largest, sported a black-and-white checkerboard pattern with a gold spanner. Surrounding the cake were matching cookies and cupcakes.

The second cake exuded elegance and glamor, entirely white with a white lion sticker, silver disco balls, silver leaves, and a shiny crown. The cake was inscribed with "Vayu is two."

The final two cakes adhered to the party's colour scheme of blue, black, and white. One featured the message "Vayu turns 2," while the other had a topper that read "Two for 2 curious." Both cakes were adorned with theme-colored balls of various sizes.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in May 2018 and welcomed their son Vayu in August 2022.