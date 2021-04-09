Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is one of the most active Bollywood celebrities on social media. She enjoys a fan following of 30.5 million on the photo sharing app and keeps it updated with the daily happenings in her life. From her life in London with husband Anand Ahuja to snippets from her glamourous photoshoots - she shares it all with the world. Besides, she also gives sneak-peeks into her food endeavours time to time, which includes her culinary skills, dinner dates with friends and family and her regular meals. A self-confessed foodie, Sonam not only likes indulging in yummy treats, but also likes to share it with her close ones. For instance, she recently baked a fresh batch of chocolate cupcakes for her friend Eiesha Bharti Pasricha.

Sonam recently took to her Instagram handle to share a story featuring a batch of chocolate cupcakes that she freshly baked for her friend. "Cupcakes for @eieshabp," she wrote alongside the story. In picture, the cupcakes are set in colourful moulds with rainbow-coloured sprinkles on the top. In another story, Sonam wrote, "Frosting going on tom...." We wonder how pretty the cupcake will look after the decoration. Let's take a look at the stories.

Friend and interior designer Eiesha Bharti Pasricha couldn't hold her excitement and reshared the picture, and wrote, "Can't wait to see you."

Sonam, who stays in London with her husband Anand Ahuja, was last seen in a cameo in Netflix movie 'AK vs AK', starring father and actor Anil Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. Besides, she will soon be seen in Sujoy Ghosh produced 'Blind', which also stars Vinay Pathak and Purab Kohli. The film is slated for a 2021 release.