It is not easy to fight the temptation to sneak in a dosa, if we are standing anywhere close to our favourite dosa counter. If a fresh, piping hot Mysore Masala dosa is in our sight, it has to be on our plate the very next moment. That is just how it works. Sometimes, even a mere mention of dosa makes us want to order in one. If you also identify as a true dosa lover and can relate with us, here's a little secret. Making dosa is actually not that tough a deal. Yes, you heard us. All you need to work on is the batter and then, you can make as many dosas as you want as and when the cravings strike. One of the most popular varieties of dosas is Mysore Masala dosa. As you may have guessed, this classic dosa is said to have its origins in the Sandalwood city- Mysore.

Dosa is a crepe-like dish

A regular Masala dosa is a dosa stuffed with a spicy, mashed potato filling. The Mysore masala dosa takes it a notch up by adding hot spices, onions, butter and sometime even paneer into the mix. The dosa is first smeared with spicy tomato chutney and then a big blob of this potato mix is added to the dosa before it is finally rolled and served. The real star of a good Mysore masala dosa is the 'masala'. And we have just the perfect recipe for you.

Dosa is generally paired with sambhar

To make this masala, you would need, potatoes, onions, garlic, ginger, coriander leaves, green chillies, salt, mustard seeds, curry leaves.

How To Prepare The Masala:

Boil and peel the potatoes and mash them using a masher or spoon.

Grind the garlic, ginger, coriander leaves, green chillies and onions to make a paste.

Heat oil in a pan and add the mustard seeds to it.

Saute the remaining onions in it.

Add the paste and fry for some time.

Now, add the tomatoes, potatoes, salt and curry leaves. Mix everything together.



Sounds like a cakewalk right. Find the detailed recipe of the 'Masala' and the 'Mysore Masala Dosa' here in this link. Try it today and let us know how you liked it.

