Boil it, scramble it, bake it or cook it whole, the egg is a versatile ingredient that can be experimented with in many ways. Thanks to social media, we come across several unique... and sometimes bizarre ways to transform this ingredient into dishes. Speaking of bizarre, we recently came across a video on social media where a street vendor can be seen preparing an egg recipe that shocked the netizens. And it was not just the presentation but also the ingredients used that left the internet confused. Can you guess what it is? Well, if you can't, it's a strawberry-based egg dish presented inside a capsicum! Yes, you read that right!





In a now-viral video shared by digital content creator Mayank Patel (@tasty_street_food), we can see a street vendor preparing this unusual dish. He starts by adding a generous amount of oil to a pan. Next, he fries two whole capsicums - which are stemless and seedless - in the same oil until they have a crusty exterior. To prepare the filling, the street vendor fries chopped onion, spring onion, strawberry, and yolk together. He then adds a bit of chaat masala on top of it, along with chopped tomatoes and other spices. Next, he grates some cheese and adds mayonnaise to the mix. The street vendor then combines and mashes all the ingredients to get a gravy-like consistency. After cooking it for a while, he pours this mixture inside the hollow capsicum.

But that's not it. He then cracks open two eggs over each capsicum and leaves it aside to cook. In the meantime, he prepares another masala mixture using oil, onions, capsicum, strawberries, egg yolks, spices, and chutneys to add to this unique recipe. After mashing and cooking for a while, he puts the masala mixture over the raw egg in the capsicum. Wait, it's not over yet. The street vendor concludes his recipe by topping the capsicums with a generous amount of mayonnaise and strawberries and garnishes it with coriander leaves.

Take a look at the video below:

So far, the video has garnered 4.1 million views on Instagram. However, in the comments, several internet users expressed their disappointment with this bizarre experiment. One user wrote, "Justice for strawberry," while another, in a sarcastic tone, commented, "Meney khaya hai best tha. Swarg se type kar raha hu" (I ate this, and it was the best. I am typing this from heaven).





A third user commented, "That simla mirch (capsicum) is holding pain" while another Internet user said, "He cooked everything but the egg." Two people also exclaimed, writing, "Just 1 question, why??"and "Food poisoning calling."





If given a chance, would you try this viral Strawberry Egg recipe? Let us know in the comments below!