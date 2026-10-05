After nearly a decade working in IT and chemical engineering, Shreekant and Charmy Malde decided to take a different path. The turning point came after Shreekant lost his father, which made them think about their health, food and way of life.





They chose to leave their corporate jobs and move closer to natural living. Their journey started with four Gir cows and no farming experience. But they used their professional knowledge to understand food, nutrition and animal care. This small beginning led to the creation of GauNeeti Organics.





In 2017, Shreekant and Charmy Malde spoke to farmers and people working in the dairy industry to learn more about farming. They found that cow dung and urine can be used as natural manure in organic farming. The couple also learned that cows are useful for more than just producing A2 milk.

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They noticed that the quality of A2 milk available in India was not always reliable. This made them decide to start their own dairy farm. Speaking with Startup Pedia, Shreekant said, “Our A2 Milk is raw and unprocessed. It is refrigerated right after milking to prevent bacterial growth and maintain the best quality.”

Running the dairy farm was not easy for Shreekant and Charmy. They had to take care of the cows, manage workers and deal with changing weather conditions. Feeding the cows, milking them and making sure they were healthy were daily tasks. They also had to care for workers and keep the farm running smoothly. Festivals and holidays did not change their routine, for cows needed care and milking every single day.





The couple had to make personal and financial sacrifices while building GauNeeti Organics. They first spent around Rs 25 lakh on buying cows and setting up the farm, delivery system, technology and other basic needs. In the next six years, they invested about Rs 1 crore in the business. They now feel the effort was worth it as their products reached more people.





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“The first 5-6 years were very tough. We used our savings and faced many hardships, but we didn't give up,” Shreekant said.





By using eco-friendly packaging and keeping the quality of their products high, GauNeeti Organics recorded a turnover of Rs 2 crore in the financial year 2024.