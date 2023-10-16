When it comes to artistic ingenuity, India never fails to amaze. Kolkata, famous for its authentic puchkas (pani puris) and the grand celebrations of Durga Puja, has brilliantly fused both elements. Believe it or not, there is a large pandal in the city decorated with puchkas all over. It may sound impossible, but a talented Bengali artist has turned this concept into a vibrant reality. A video of this puchka pandal has taken social media by storm, leaving people in sheer wonder at this magnificent display of artistry. This pandal is the creative brainchild of Tala Park Prattay Durga Puja, one of the famous puja pandals in North Kolkata.

Also Read: Viral Video Of Noodle-Making Process At Kolkata Factory Is Making The Internet Cringe

Instead of the usual decor with lights and balloons, this pandal is adorned with kitchen staples like chakla (dough-rolling board), belan (rolling pin), pattals (serving bowl made from dried leaves) and real puchkas. Just the sight of these towering walls with a puchka theme is a food lover's dream come true. To top it off, even the pandal's roof is completely covered with puchka donas. And the main attraction? The idol of Maa Durga herself, seated within a giant puchka. This extraordinary fusion of art and tradition is truly a feast for the eyes.

The text attached to the video reads, “I am amazed at the depth of creativity in India. Here a whole pandal is made of puchkas with artists from Bengal. I wish to work in this area to highlight the rich creativity of India. Tala park, I love my India," along with Indian flag emojis.

Also Read: Durga Ashtami 2023: Date, Timings, Rituals, And Ashtami Bhog Recipes

People showed appreciation for the pandal in the comment section.

A user wrote, “Excellence in its prime I must say.”

Another added, “How do they even think of doing that?? Kudos to these creators.”

“Main thing is not puchka but the saal leaves in which puchkas are served. All over the pandal, you can see dry leaves used for decoration that's the main part of the whole concept,” said a user.

Durga Puja pandals are known for their creativity and the overall experience of the festival. A comment read, “Durga Puja pandals in Kolkata is something one should go at least once. The only issue would be the heavy crowd & lack of parking spaces, but is totally worth it.”

Are you also amazed after watching this video? Let us know in the comments.