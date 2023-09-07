Indulging in a slice of cake is definitely delightful, but the true satisfaction lies in baking one by yourself. It might sound intimidating at first, but crafting a basic cake is a surprisingly easy task. All you need to do is, follow the instructions dedicatedly. You need to combine flour, sugar, eggs, butter, and baking powder, then pour the batter into a greased pan. Let it bake for 30-40 minutes, and frost it once it's cooled. And guess who recently ventured into the world of home baking? We are talking about Divyanka Tripathi. She, on Instagram, proudly showcased her homemade sugar-free and gluten-free carrot cake. In the caption, Divyanka revealed her motivation, saying, “When you feel compelled to have a healthy sweet treat that's yummy too, baking it at home is the best option. Carrot Cake barely goes wrong.Gluten Free, Sugar Free," all accompanied by a heart-eye emoji.

Also Read: Watch: Divyanka Tripathi Shows How It Feels 'Being Married To A Foodie When You Are On A Diet'

Take a look at Divyanka Tripathi's post below:

If Divyanka's post has inspired you to try your hand at baking a cake, here are some simple recipes you can follow:

Here Are 5 Homemade Cake Options For You To Try:

1. Sponge Cake

This cake has a delicate, airy texture and a perfect balance of sweetness. Its simplicity and versatility make it a timeless classic in the world of desserts. Click here for the recipe.

2. Atta Cake

A wholesome and moist treat that derives its unique flavour from whole wheat flour. It's a healthier twist on traditional cakes, favoured for its nutty richness and rustic charm. Recipe here.

3. Eggless Vanilla Cake

A delightful alternative for those avoiding eggs. This cake caters to diverse dietary preferences while delivering flavour and texture. Want the recipe? Click here.

4. Pound Cake

A rich and dense dessert renowned for its buttery indulgence. Its name originates from its traditional recipe of one pound each of butter, sugar, eggs, and flour, resulting in a sumptuous, enduring favourite. Detailed recipe here.

5. Marble Cake

This cake combines swirls of chocolate and vanilla batters, creating a delightful contrast in taste and appearance. Its marbled pattern makes it as appealing as its harmonious blend of flavours. To get the full recipe, click here.

If you have a unique cake recipe, do not forget to share it with us in the comment section.