This Vitamin C-Rich Drink Can Help You Fight Seasonal Change Diseases

The nature is on a transition mode from winter to spring. It is that phase of the year where we apparently feel excited about the soothing weather around, but it affects most of the people's health. Seasonal change brings with it several types of diseases, and the very common ones being fever, cough and cold, and chicken pox. As per World Health Organisation (WHO), chicken pox, also known as varicella, is an acute and highly contagious disease; it is caused by primary infection with the varicella-zoster virus (VZV). During this time people need to take extra care of their health and as per Health Practitioner and Nutritionist Shilpa Arora ND, "Strengthening of immune system will help in avoiding seasonal diseases." Hydration and consumption of fruits and vegetables rich in vitamin C are the two most common ways to boost the immune system. Shilpa Arora further shared a very easy and quick drink recipe that will keep you hydrated and will give your daily dose of vitamin C.











Here's The Recipe For Vitamin C-Rich Drink







All you need for making the drink are one cucumber, half lemon, one cup mint and a pinch of black salt.











Cucumber

This crunchy, cooling and ever-so delightful veggie is a powerhouse of minerals, vitamins and electrolytes. Cucumber helps to keep your body enough hydrated. According to Shilpa Arora, this versatile veggie has 95 percent water content and two compounds - ascorbic acid and caffeic acid. This prevents water retention of the body. It also helps in flushing out toxins due to its high-water content. Cucumber is low on calories, which makes it a great option for weight management.

Lemon

Lemons have a chock-full of essential vitamins and minerals and have an extensive use in the culinary world. It is rich in vitamin C and low on calories, helping in boosting immunity and promoting weight loss, respectively. As per the USDA data, a 100-gm lemon pulp contains a mere 29 calories. Lemon helps in detoxifying the body and plays an active role in flushing bacteria, which sometimes lead to Urinaru Tract Infections (UTI). It also helps in water retention in the body and pH level balance because of its alkaline nature.





Mint

One of the oldest culinary herbs, mint has remarkable medicinal properties. Shilpa Arora says that mint has very powerful antioxidant properties and is excellent to manage blood sugar levels and treat skin conditions. It also plays a sweet role in weight management because of its digestive properties. Mint stimulates digestive enzymes leading to faster metabolism. Mint's anti-inflammatory properties also relieve the irritation caused by chronic coughing.





All you need to do is blend the ingredients in a juicer, add a pinch of black salt or chaat masala and drink. One glass of every day will help to immune your system and fight the seasonal change diseases.



















