A customer at a restaurant in eastern China was left shocked after seeing a two-year-old boy urinating in a reusable glass at a nearby table, reported South China Morning Post (SCMP). This bizarre incident occurred on March 13 at the Fuyuanju Restaurant in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, and was witnessed by a customer surnamed Tang, who exposed the incident to news outlet The Cover. Tang was dining with her friends and noticed a toddler at their adjacent table stand up from his highchair, take off his trousers and urinate in a reusable glass. The boy was accompanied by his mother and two elderly relatives.





"When the boy said he wanted to urinate, one elderly individual went to get a bin, suggesting the boy to pee there. But the boy's mother said, 'Just let him pee directly into the glass,'" Tang was quoted as saying.





The customer was further shocked to see that no staff member intervened, even though that table was right next to the staff's counter.

The glass containing the urine remained on the table, spreading an unpleasant smell. Tang and her friends complained to the staff to deal with this matter. The child's mother told the staff, "We are sorry that the kid could not really hold it anymore. So he peed in the cup," Tang quoted.





She also asked the restaurant for a discount or some free fruit as an apology, but they paid no heed and accused her of being a troublemaker. Tang left the restaurant after paying her bill of 316 yuan (Rs 3,729).





After an intervention from the local market supervision authority, the official revealed that the restaurant had disposed of the problematic glass and apologised to Tang with a refund plus 1,000 yuan (Rs 11,805) in compensation. Tang accepted the apology and the refund but declined the compensation.





The incident has since gone viral on Chinese social media. Previously in March, a video of a customer urinating into a hotpot at the popular Haidilao restaurant in China went viral. The restaurant apologised and promised compensation to thousands of customers.