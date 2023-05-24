Weight loss largely depends on our metabolism, which is often used as a buzzword in the world of health. Metabolism is a set of biochemical processes that convert foods into energy, preventing the accumulation of calories and fat in the body. A sluggish metabolism is one of the main culprits for delayed weight loss. But what causes our metabolism to slow down? We all think age is a factor but that could be just one of the reasons. Our metabolism is mostly connected with our diet and a slip-up in the diet directly affects the metabolic activities of our bodies. Most of you are aware of ways to fire up our metabolism but do you know what causes it to decline in the first place?





Also Read: Want To Boost Metabolism? Here Are 7 Quick And Easy Diet Tips To Follow





Certain diet mistakes can inadvertently hinder our metabolism, affecting our weight loss goals. You too might be making them without knowing it. Let's see what they are:

Here Are 5 Mistakes That Can Slow Down Metabolism:

1. Not Consuming Enough Protein

Our diet gives a wide range of nutrients, including carbohydrates, protein, fibre, vitamins and minerals but it is mostly protein that drives our metabolic rate. The metabolism process requires more energy for digestion, which comes from protein. Insufficient protein intake not only deprives the body of this metabolic advantage but can also result in muscle loss. So make it a point to include lots of proteins in your diet. Check our list of protein-rich foods that you can include in your weight loss diet.

2. Eating Excessive Refined Foods

If you consume refined grains in the form of white bread, maida rotis and pasta, your metabolism can go for a toss. Refined carbs are rapidly digested as their fibre is lost in the refining process, causing blood sugar levels to rise. Over time, this can lead to insulin resistance, which slows down the metabolism function of the body.





Also Read: 5 Foods That Can Help To Boost Metabolism

3. Skipping Meals

If you think skimming meals will give your body fewer calories and will make it lose weight, you may be wrong. When our body doesn't get enough calories, it produces hunger hormones, which give rise to untimely and unnecessary cravings for sweets and junk food. Also, hunger puts our body in a state of conservation and our metabolism slows down to conserve energy. The right way to go about it is to eat optimally and give the body the necessary calories, energy and nutrients it needs for proper functioning.

4. Dehydrating The Body

Water is another vital element for the proper functioning of our body's metabolic processes. Even mild dehydration can cause a drop in metabolic rate. So make sure to keep drinking water throughout the day to stay hydrated. You can also drink hydrating beverages other than water. Click here for options for some great hydrating drinks.

5. Absence Of Physical Activity

If you just laze around after your meals, your body will find it difficult to digest the food eaten. It's is important to combine a healthy diet with a regular workout routine to digest foods and burn extra calories. But make sure to combine strength training with cardio exercises to focus on body fat.





By avoiding these mistakes and embracing a balanced diet, you can rev up your metabolism to lose weight quickly.