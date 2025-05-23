Stepping out of your comfort zone — that's what travelling is all about. It's the joy of immersing yourself in new experiences, be it exploring hidden gems or trying local flavours. Culinary expeditions during a sojourn help us to understand more about the culture of a particular destination. Recently, a travel vlogger, Edd Owen, shared a page from his trip to Manali, Himachal Pradesh. Edd posted a video on Instagram where he was seen trying the traditional Himachali snack, Siddu, for the first time. It was served with red and green chutneys.





Also Read:"Aamlette": Street Vendor's Mango Omelette Recipe Goes Viral Online. Here's How Viewers Reacted





Siddu, a type of steamed bread, has a striking resemblance to momos. Made with wheat flour, they are usually stuffed with lip-smacking fillings like poppy seeds, mashed lentils, walnuts and a mix of spices. In the video, the travel vlogger enjoyed a plate of Siddu at a street-side stall in Old Manali. “Tell me it doesn't look like a Cornish pastry,” he said, amazed by its similar shape to the British baked treat. The bread was cut into slices, making it easier for him to tear off the pieces. Edd dipped it into the condiments and took the first bite. His reaction was priceless!

The travel vlogger said, “That's really good. The dough is soft and fluffy. It has got like a paste in the middle. Whatever it is, it's so good. Get yourself a Siddu if you're in Himachal Pradesh.” Edd rated the dish 8.5 out of 10. His playful side note read, “No offence was meant to the people of Cornwall or Himachal Pradesh in the making of this video.”

Watch the full video below:

Also Read: Japanese Brand Launches "Indian Souvenir Bag" For More Than Rs 4000. Indians Cannot Believe It





The post received plenty of reactions.





One user said, “Himachal and Manali. Lots to enjoy there.”





Another called Siddu their “fav” item.





One person urged the vlogger to “try traditional Himachali Dhaam."





“Try siddu with ghee(clarified butter). That way flavour gets enhanced and you get an explosion of flavours to enjoy,” suggested a foodie.





“Paste is usually walnuts or lentils or both… variations also exist,” shared an individual.





“I am drooling,” admitted a Siddu lover.





So, the next time you are in Manali, don't forget to relish tasty Siddu.