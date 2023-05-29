The internet is no stranger to unique recipes. From fusion food to modern twists on classic dishes, food enthusiasts have been witnesses to several novel food concoctions. While most of them make for an interesting watch (or read), some of these food combinations can be mind-boggling and not in a good way. A case in point is the Kolkata roshogolla roll that went viral on social media and resulted in reactions ranging from shocked to disgusted. The concept behind the recipe is quite simple – it marries two of Kolkata's and most of West Bengal's most loved dishes, the Kathi roll and roshogolla.

Watch the video here:

The combination of the two, named the Kolkata roshogolla roll, received a largely unfavourable response from the internet. It all started with a video of the dish being prepared. The clip shows the vendor mixing roshogollas in a sauce. Then, the paratha is prepared along with the vegetables that will go into the stuffing. Then the roshogollas are placed on the paratha and laden with mayonnaise.

While several viewers expressed their dissatisfaction with the dish, as per a foodie who tried that roll, it is not as bad as it looks. The user wrote, “Hello, All. I personally tried this roll for this video and this almost tastes like a paneer roll we usually eat. They are using chanar kofta as Roshogolla which is not sweet at all. This place just named it Roshogolla Roll just because these koftas look like Mini Roshogolla.”

Another user backed this and said, “This is paneer kofta which is named as roshogolla. Don't panic guys.”

Suggesting a name change, a third comment says, “If they will keep the name as chanar roll as it's made of that (instead of roshogolla roll coz just because it's looking like roshogolla) it will make justice for roll's name like it's sounding weird although it's not tasting weird.”

