Many people prefer to buy food from outside and relish it in a relaxed environment at home. Takeaway services are also useful for those with family members who could not visit an eatery. But a man in Wales, UK, has been left “physically sick” after finding a “foot” in his box of shredded salt and pepper chicken. The man says the first bite of the meal from East Eat, a takeaway in the Colwyn Bay area, has made him feel nauseous and radically altered his idea of enjoying mouth-watering chicken dishes. He says he is unlikely to order again from the takeaway.





The man, who wished to remain anonymous, tried contacting the takeaway but they hung up on him when he complained, reported the North Wales Live. An image of the food shows the chicken foot encrusted in a crunchy batter straight out of the fryer.





"I honestly didn't even process it at first, I pulled out the first piece of chicken and took a bite. Following this, I looked into the meal and noticed the oddly shaped piece, which made me put out what I had in my mouth in disbelief,” the man was quoted as saying.





The man said he googled chicken body parts to find out which part he was eating. When he found out, he couldn't continue eating the meal. “I physically felt sick”, he added.





The man said he took a few minutes to process this and took photos to send them over to the takeaway “but they were having none of it”. Instead, the takeaway employees laughed at him and shut the phone down.





"This has put me off chicken as a whole, knowing that I could have eaten that if I hadn't noticed it. Chicken is no longer top of my choices of food, I would rather go without if I'm being honest and will always opt for something else if the choices are there for me," he added.